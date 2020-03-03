Startup Story Night participants get ready to share their stories

The New Economy Initiative (NEI), in partnership with Model D Media, is excited to announce the 4th annual Startup Story Night. This year’s theme? “In Good Company.”

We're happy to announce the following four storytellers will workshop their stories with Shannon Cason — host of the In Good Co. Detroit podcast and Moth GrandSlam champion — before performing them in front of a live audience at Cliff Bell’s on Thursday, March 19:

Startup Story Night 2020 takes place at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) on Thursday, March 19, at Cliff Bell’s, 2030 Park Ave. in downtown Detroit.

Light fare provided by Salt + Ko, a FoodLab Detroit member business. There will also be a cash bar. For those wanting to capture the moment, there will be a Go Farr Selfie Station!