New “grab-and-go” spot for plant-based, organic meals celebrates grand opening in downtown Detroit

What’s happening:
Residents and visitors of downtown Detroit have a new go-to option for fast and healthy, plant-based dining this week as Aratham Gourmet To Go recently celebrated its grand opening in the Chrysler House building on Griswold Street. With locations in the suburbs of Troy and Westland, this is the third store for the young company.
What it is:
Aratham Gourmet To Go offers plant-based and organic meals, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Popular items include plant-based crab cakes, “Lobster” po’ boys, soups, salads, fresh juices, and Aratham’s own Elderberry syrups.
“We believe take away, grab & go meals should be delicious, interesting, fresh and healthy,” co-owners Tiffanie and Gabriel Vera say in a statement. “The opening of the new Aratham Gourmet To Go storefront allows the Detroit community to stop in and purchase a variety of organic, plant-based foods quickly and conveniently, without sacrificing taste or nutrition.”
Who’s behind it:
The husband-and-wife team of Gabriel and Tiffanie Vera started Aratham as a meal delivery service in 2019 before opening their “grab-and-go” locations in Troy, Westland, and now Detroit. An award-winning chef, Gabriel is also known locally for his time spent as Director of Food and Beverage and Executive Chef at MGM Grand and the Joe Vicari Restaurant Group, among others. Tiffanie, a naturopath who is a trained birth and postpartum doula, maintains the company’s commitment to zero waste, organic, plant-based, and eco-friendly foods and products.
What they’re saying:
“Aratham will bring Detroit residents, commuters, and visitors a convenient yet elevated experience that is new to the market,” says Naumann Idrees, Bedrock’s Senior Vice President of Leasing. Bedrock owns the Chrysler House, Aratham’s new home. “Gabriel and Tiffanie have a unique skillset and background and are perfectly positioned to provide excellent plant-based cuisine.”
Where it is: Aratham Gourmet To Go
is located in suite #100 in the Chrysler House, which itself is located at 719 Griswold St. in downtown Detroit.
