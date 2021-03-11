Husband and wife bring authentic Jamaican cuisine to downtown Farmington

The Harriotts order their spices and seasonings directly from Jamaica because, as Anthony Harriott puts it, if it’s not authentic, then there’s no point doing it.
“We don’t want to create just a regular restaurant. It’s got to be authentic and cooked the way I know it to be done,” says Anthony, a Jamaican native.
Husband and wife Anthony and Tiara Harriott opened their Jamaican restaurant Good Vybz Restaurant & Lounge in downtown Farmington last month. Tiara, a Detroit native, and her love of cooking and Anthony, who moved here from Jamaica in 2016, and his knowledge of Jamaican cuisine have combined their joy and expertise to open the business.
Good Vybz specializes in Jamaican cuisine like jerk chicken, plantains, “Rasta pasta” with shrimp or jerk chicken, and more. The Harriotts also import Jamaican juices and soft drinks.
“I feel like if you’re going to represent somewhere or something, it should be done right. Good Vybz is a representation of where I’m from. People are coming from all over to see it, taste it. So proper representation is a very big thing for me,” Anthony says.
For now, Good Vybz is carry-out only, a reality of the COVID-19 pandemic. But work is underway to transform the restaurant and lounge into an island paradise and the Harriotts are looking forward to opening the dining room soon.
Anthony hopes to give their guests an experience worthy of a Jamaican restaurant. There will be reggae music and tropical island themes. They’re working on a liquor license and Good Vybz will serve Jamaican cocktails. A patio will be ideal for the summer and Anthony hints at live reggae music one day, too.
“Good Vybz is an authentic Jamaican restaurant,” Anthony says. “I’m from Jamaica and Jamaica is all about good vibes and relaxing and the music and the food.”
Good Vybz Restaurant & Lounge
is located at 32758 Grand River Ave. in downtown Farmington.
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.