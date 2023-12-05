Michigan & Trumbull Pizza finds new home at Dreamtroit

What’s happening:
From Detroit to Ferndale and back again, Michigan & Trumbull Pizza has returned to the city from where it gets its name — and style. The Detroit-style pizza purveyors recently celebrated their grand opening at the Dreamtroit development in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.
Who they are:
Detroiters Nathan Peck and Kristen Calverley first launched Michigan & Trumbull Pizza in Pittsburgh after missing a slice of home, unable to find Detroit-style pizza in the Pennsylvania city. Peck and Calverley would eventually move back and open Michigan & Trumbull Pizza in Corktown in 2020. The economic pains of the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered that location and a pop-up kitchen at the W.A.B. in Ferndale allowed fans access to their pizza until this new location’s opening.
Where it is:
Michigan & Trumbull Pizza serves up their take on Detroit-style pizza from their new home at Dreamtroit, a mixed-used development in the Elijah McCoy neighborhood.
How they did it:
Peck and Calverley were recipients of a $55,000 grant from the Motor City Match program, which helped with the renovations and build-out of their new location. The MCM program helps entrepreneurs move their businesses into brick-and-mortar locations throughout the city.
Motor City Match opened the application window for their 26th round of grant-giving on Friday, Dec. 1, more information for which can be found via their website
.
What they’re saying:
"We faced difficulties, but we’re determined to keep our prices reasonable for Detroiters," Calverley said upon their reopening. "Our success is a testament to the community's support, and we're excited to continue serving our unique Detroit-style pizza to the neighborhood."
Michigan & Trumbull Pizza is located at 1331 Holden St. in Detroit
.
