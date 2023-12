Michigan & Trumbull Pizza finds new home at Dreamtroit

From Detroit to Ferndale and back again, Michigan & Trumbull Pizza has returned to the city from where it gets its name — and style. The Detroit-style pizza purveyors recently celebrated their grand opening at the Dreamtroit development in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.Detroiters Nathan Peck and Kristen Calverley first launched Michigan & Trumbull Pizza in Pittsburgh after missing a slice of home, unable to find Detroit-style pizza in the Pennsylvania city. Peck and Calverley would eventually move back and open Michigan & Trumbull Pizza in Corktown in 2020. The economic pains of the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered that location and a pop-up kitchen at the W.A.B. in Ferndale allowed fans access to their pizza until this new location’s opening.Michigan & Trumbull Pizza serves up their take on Detroit-style pizza from their new home at Dreamtroit, a mixed-used development in the Elijah McCoy neighborhood.Peck and Calverley were recipients of a $55,000 grant from the Motor City Match program, which helped with the renovations and build-out of their new location. The MCM program helps entrepreneurs move their businesses into brick-and-mortar locations throughout the city.Motor City Match opened the application window for their 26th round of grant-giving on Friday, Dec. 1, more information for which can be found via their website "We faced difficulties, but we’re determined to keep our prices reasonable for Detroiters," Calverley said upon their reopening. "Our success is a testament to the community's support, and we're excited to continue serving our unique Detroit-style pizza to the neighborhood." Michigan & Trumbull Pizza is located at 1331 Holden St. in Detroit.Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith