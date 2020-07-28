Jefferson East Inc. and East Jefferson Development Corp. ready to unveil master plan

Some of the businesses on Jefferson Avenue include Johnson and Co. Salon and Moe's Bait Shop. Jefferson East, Inc.

After months of visioning workshops and gathering input from the community, Jefferson East Inc. and its development subsidiary East Jefferson Development Corp. will unveil the Jefferson-Chalmers Mainstreet Master Plan this week.

The conceptual plans to guide and spur development along the Jefferson-Chalmers commercial corridor will be shared during a virtual monthly community meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30. The project area encompasses approximately 70 acres along Detroit’s East Jefferson Avenue corridor between Alter Road and Lakeview Street.

The plan is based upon input and feedback received from neighborhood residents and businesses. Previously residents had expressed they wanted to see amenities such as a grocery store and more retail and restaurant options as well as historic preservation, a neighborhood school, green space, and more.

"As development begins to move into Detroit’s neighborhoods, it’s important that it is inclusive of the thoughts and ideas of the residents in those communities," EJDevCo Chief Executive Officer Derric Scott told Model D last year.



"As part of our Inclusive Neighborhood Development Principles, I’m excited about the opportunity to provide the community with a direct voice about the type of development they want to see in their community, how we deliver on it, and how the community can remain a part of it."

To see input gathered from visioning workshops, go to the Building Jefferson website. And to register for the July 30 meeting, click here.