Wanted: Photographer to capture stories for Detroit art park

NW Goldberg Cares is seeking a photographer for a storytelling initiative that aims to create an inclusive space where neighbors see themselves.

“We’re really looking to bring neighbors together,” says Daniel Washington, founder of the community development corporation, of the organization’s inaugural Neighbor Stories grant, which will award one photographer $500. “How do you get neighbors to engage? The park will be very inclusive because the residents will be able to see themselves [in a public space].”

The photographer will be tasked with capturing five residents’ stories through photos that will be displayed at 6102. Art Park, at the corner of Marquette and 16th Streets, throughout the summer. The $500 grant will cover the prints and summer-long photo installation. Washington says it will be up to the photographer to create his or her own process in finding the residents who will be featured.

The art park is one of several parks the organization is building in the neighborhood, including the 6134. Holland Maze Literacy Park and 6326. Rest and Ride Park.

The deadline is 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. For more information or to apply, go to NW Goldberg Cares’ website.