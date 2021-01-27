Saucy Brew Works to open brewery and coffeehouse in Brush Park

As part of its ambitious expansion plans in the midst of the pandemic, Ohio-based Saucy Brew Works is opening a brewpub and coffeehouse in Brush Park on March 3.

It will be the first restaurant to open within Bedrock’s City Modern mixed-use development and the fourth location following the 2020 openings of Saucy Brew Works’ Columbus, Ohio, location and Taproom and Coffeehouse in Orange, Ohio.

“Witnessing the vision for City Modern come to life in the historic Brush Park neighborhood is exciting. Featuring a menu that offers something for everyone, Saucy Brew Works is the ideal food and beverage operator to serve the existing and rapidly growing residential population,” said Ivy Greaner, Bedrock’s Chief Operating Officer, in a news release. “Saucy Brew Works is committed to the communities they serve and we are so pleased to welcome them to the neighborhood.”



The expansion has been a year in the making, said CEO and co-owner Brent Zimmerman (Eric Anderson is also co-owner and the brewmaster).

“We have been working with Bedrock for over a year to put together an innovative brewery in this great location,” he said. “We love Detroit and what is going on here as it has a similar vibe to our hometown in Cleveland. City Modern is a very exciting project bringing life to an iconic neighborhood and we can’t wait to be part of that.”



The expansion into Detroit is part of the brewery’s “massive expansion phase” for Saucy Brew Works, Model D sister publication FreshWater Cleveland reported last summer.

The opening comes at a time when restaurants and other hospitality businesses have been hit hard during the pandemic, but Zimmerman told FreshWater these projects have been in the pipeline ever since Saucy Brew Works’ founding in 2016 (with the exception of its new Vibe Garden location, which came about during COVID-19). “A lot of people look at what we’re doing and say, ‘All at once?!’ but this is just a well laid-out plan,” he explains.

Zimmerman believes the pandemic could actually be a tipping point for many companies on the verge, he told FreshWater. "Most companies that go from small to very large [do so] during recessions," Zimmerman said.



Saucy Brew Works boasts a bevy of beers, from classic German and American beers, to experimental yeast and wild type beers. Its core can offerings include: Habituale, a Kölsch Style Golden Ale; Juicy Asap, an American IPA; and Love You, Bye, a Hazy Imperial IPA.

The menu features standard brewpub shareables such as meatballs, roasted cauliflower, and Bavarian pretzels as well as sandwiches, salads, and stone-oven-baked wings. The house specialty is Saucy Brew Works’ thin crust “apizza,” with different offerings including Nashville Hot Chicken, Fungus Amongus, and Veggie Supreme.

The coffee menu will include a single-origin house roast, pour overs, espresso, and a specialty menu inspired by Saucy beers such as What’s His Nuts, a vanilla stout with peanut butter and coffee, and Modern Crimes, a toasted coconut porter. Saucy Brew Works will also offer its recently launched whole bean coffee in House Roast and What’s His Nuts? for purchase in-store.