Street art festival aims to establish Detroit as a destination for augmented reality murals

Electrifly Detroit 2022



Artist Hubert Massey

“Rising Strong”

Location: Boston-Edison District, Karasi Education Center, 1741 Atkinson Ave., Detroit



Artist Ghostbeard & Patch Whisky

“Best Buds”

Location: Eastern Market District, 1511 Winder St., Detroit



Artist Chris Dyer

“The Reef Diver” and “Marvelous Art Car”

Locations: 8 Mile District, The REEF Detroit, 6640 E. 8 Mile Road, Detroit and

New Center, Tangent Gallery, 715 E. Milwaukee Ave., Detroit



Artist Phybr

“Octophant”

Location: Greektown District, The Elephant Room, 439 E. Congress St., Detroit

Artist Armageddon Beachparty

“Gidget Cat”

Location: Woodbridge District, Armageddon Beachparty Lounge, 1517 Putnam St., Detroit



Artist Olivia Guterson

“Teach Me How to Listen”

Location: Capitol Park District, The Albert-1214 Griswold St, Detroit, MI 48226



Artist El Cappy

“WARM”

Location: Brush Park District, The Scott at Brush Park- 3150 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201



Artist Chris Turner

“Homefront”

Location: Midtown District, The Hamilton Midtown- 40 Davenport St, Detroit, MI 48201