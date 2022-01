Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis is helping Detroit businesses grow with an innovative grant

Garnette Archer of Jo's Gallery

Artwork on sale at Jo's Gallery

Jo's Gallery on Livernois

Amina Daniels of Live Cycle Delight

First Independence Bank

Chris and Kim Casteel of Anew Life Prosthetics and Orthotics.

David Watkins

This is part of the Block by Block series, supported by FHLBank Indianapolis, that follows minority-driven development in Detroit.



Level One Bank in Farmington Hills.