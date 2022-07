Home repair programs increase accessibility, alleviate stressors for Detroit residents

Schlann Dillard

Schlann Dillard's new wheelchair ramp was made possible with an AMP grant.

Fadiah Yahya's new roof.

Fadiah Yahya sits in front of her Southwest Detroit Home.

Darchelle Strickland Love (Bridging Communities)

Volunteers working with Greater Detroit Ramp install Schlann Dillard's new ramp. (David Sands)

This is part of the Block by Block series, supported by FHLBank Indianapolis, that follows minority-driven development in Detroit.



Schlann Dillard sits on her front porch looking over her new wheelchair ramp.