What impact are minority developers having on Detroit's skyline?

The "Lorax" House (Secure Realty)

The "Up" House (Secure Realty)

Alex Pereira of Secure Realty Investments

Jason Jones of Tekton Development

Norma G's (Steve Koss)

Derric Scott of EJDevCo

18th Street Design Build Green Hub

Tanya Saldivar-Ali and Luis Ali (Joe Powers/Insitu Photography)