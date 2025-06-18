Maggie DeSantis conceived Building the Engine of Community Development in Detroit process. Courtesy of Maggie DeSantis

At the time, what I thought and what a steering committee and various task forces verified was what we call the “

Seven System Elements

” of a community development system for Detroit.

brought together stakeholders from grassroots organizations, community development organizations, and their partners in government, philanthropy, academia, social justice, civic, and business sectors. The process spanned five years, from 2016 to 2021.

Community Development Advocates of Detroit

(CDAD), our core partner, has been the container for the leadership pipeline work since then, and it contracts with me as a consultant to facilitate the plan.

Why wasn’t this happening in Detroit?

How did these four organizations end up leading the pipeline collaborative?

This interview was edited for length and clarity.

Resilient Neighborhoods is a reporting and engagement series that examines how Detroit residents and community development organizations are working together to strengthen local neighborhoods. It's made possible with funding from the

Kresge Foundation

.