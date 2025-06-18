Caitlin Crutcher (white shirt) plays foosball with youth before leadership programming at Eastside Community Network David Lewinski

Taylin Hodges became involved in community development work at age 15 David Lewinski

a citywide process to strengthen neighborhoods by building a coordinated, equitable system for community development work in Detroit. BECDD was

summer jobs program trains and employs thousands of young adults between the ages of 14 and 24 with meaningful work across the city.

partnership with the

Southeast Michigan Community Learning Partnership

(SEMCLP) and the University of Michigan-Dearborn (UMD)

Pathways into Community Leadership,

now in its fourth cohort,

is a first-of-its-kind program for both DPSCD and UM-Dearborn.

develop a model that many more DPSCD and high schools in Southeast Michigan could choose to replicate.

From the pilot phase to the demonstration

Neighborhood Framework Investigation team for the Warrendale/Cody Rouge community, Hodges was one of nine youth who collaborated with Detroit’s Planning and Development Department and HECTOR urban design consultants to make improvements to the neighborhood through a youth-centric lens.

Hodges and other teens interviewed city officials, including Mayor Mike Duggan, communicated with residents, and shared ideas that contributed to the creation of the neighborhood framework plan.

“Just

Many of the city’s CDOs looking for intern talent will be at

on July 31 at Huntington Place. The collaborative is bringing its young people to network with seasoned professionals, engage with storytelling, hear panelists share their career experiences in community development, hear young people talk about what they've learned, and participate in other ways.