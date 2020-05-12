Model D launches crowdfunding campaign

Dear Detroit readers, supporters, and friends,
For the past 15 years Model D has provided voice to the people leading change in an iconic place: Detroit. We have never charged a fee or hidden stories behind paywalls.
As you are likely aware, the media sector was in a very compromised state prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is in a further state of decline now. Model D has not been immune to the contraction of local media or the impact of the coronavirus. What’s at risk are the number of stories we can deliver each week and the number of local journalists we can keep in the field. So for the first time, we’re asking for your individual support.
Now is the time for more local journalism, not less. The importance of our work and the voice we provide has never been more vital — and we need your help to ensure we are reporting these crucial stories at a time of rapid change that will significantly impact Detroit's future.
You can help drive Model D. For the first time in our history we are asking the community to help support our stories of inspiring people transforming our city. We understand these are difficult times for everyone. If you are able, please consider making a financial contribution to Model D today.
If you would like to contribute, check out our campaign here
.
Thank you for your support.
Dorothy Hernandez
Model D managing editor
Dorothy Hernandez is managing editor of Model D. Prior to joining Issue Media Group, she was a food journalism fellow with Feet in Two Worlds and WDET and has contributed to NPR, Thrillist, Eater, and a variety of other local and national publications. Visit her website
and follow her on Twitter @dorothy_lynn_h
.