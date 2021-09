Michigan health care providers find success with "prescriptions" for fresh produce and exercise

Prescription for health program participants can exchange these tokens and tickets for healthy food.

Dayna Popkey, Ypsilanti Farmers Market manager and nutrition manager; and Ariane Donnelly, Washtenaw County Health Department health promotion coordinator, at the Ypsilanti Farmers Marketplace.

Alexander Plum.

Staff make a delivery of healthy food to a Henry's Groceries participant.

Dr. Stacy Leatherwood.

Jill Myer.

Stephanie Adams.