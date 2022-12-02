Resilient Neighborhoods: 'Tis the season for holiday pop-ups on Detroit's East Side

The Williams' daughter Emma is selling baked goods at the Alger pop-up. Nick Hagen

A few of the books available at Next Chapter Books. Nick Hagen

A visitor stops into Next Chapter Books at the Alger Theater. Nick Hagen

A sandwich board advertising Next Chapter Books. Nick Hagen

The EWDC holiday market is composed of around 70% local businesses. Nick Hagen

Checking out the vendors at EWDC's holiday market. Nick Hagen

Some of the goods for sale at EWDC's holiday market. Nick Hagen

EWDC's Holiday Market is taking place at the Cadieux Stage in 2022. Nick Hagen

EWDC's 2022 Holiday Market (Nick Hagen)

Visitors check out EWDC's holiday market at the Cadieux Stage. (Nick Hagen)

Scarves and jewelry for sale at EWDC's holiday market. (Nick Hagen)

A sandwich board announcing Next Chapter Books pop-up at the Alger Theater. (Nick Hagen)

Jay and Sarah Williams

Vendors showcase their goods with the public at EWDC's holiday market. (Nick Hagen)