Detroit chef Kiki Louya to compete for title of 'Top Chef'

Kiki Louya, a native Detroiter who co-founded Folk and The Farmer's Hand in Corktown and is the economic development manager at Grandmont Rosedale Development Corporation, will represent Detroit in the upcoming season of Bravo TV's popular cooking competition "Top Chef," the chef, writer, food activist and restaurant consultant announced on her social media pages.
The New York Times named her one of “16 Black Chefs Changing Food in America”
in 2019, recognizing her for her social justice work and its intersection with food, use of local agriculture, and fight for fair wages at her restaurants, according to her bio on Bravo's website. She often draws on her roots as the daughter of a Congolese immigrant, often using food to spur deeper discussions around what it means to be Black in America.
"Top Chef," which is set in Portland this year, premieres April 1.