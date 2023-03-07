Live on Livernois: Cutting the ribbon on city's newest bar, lounge, and entertainment venue

What’s happening:
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Monday, Feb. 27, for Soul on Ice, an upscale bar, lounge, and entertainment venue that opened in the city’s Midwest neighborhood in late 2022. Soul on Ice, a “Detroit Drinking Den,” features live music, DJ sets, comedy nights, and other events each Wednesday through Saturday throughout the week.
Bartender mixing a craft cocktail at Soul on Ice, located in Detroit's Midwest neighborhood.What it is:
Soul on Ice is a Black-owned bar and lounge recently opened by Herb and Danielle Sanders, who tout the new establishment as Detroit’s premier entertainment venue. In addition to an entertainment line-up that spotlights local and touring soul, R&B, hip hop, and techno artists, the bar and lounge features “soul-infused” small plates – seafood gumbo, sweet potato waffles, lobster burgers, and more – and specialty cocktails.
Where it is:
Soul on Ice is located on Livernois Avenue, just north of Joy Road, in Detroit’s Midwest neighborhood, a community that straddles Livernois from Warren Avenue to the south and I-96 to the north. While the stretch of Livernois between 6 and 8 Mile roads is an especially popular landing spot for the city’s entrepreneurs, Soul on Ice is noted for opening further south along the corridor and in an area that hasn’t seen nearly as many new businesses in recent years.
And that’s much of the point, says co-owner Danielle Sanders. “It’s not just about making a profit, but also giving back to the community because we love our people, and the revitalization of Detroit is something that we are very passionate about.”
How they did it:
Herb and Danielle Sanders transformed the formerly abandoned building at 8867 Livernois Ave. into an upscale destination that Sean Gray, vice president of Small Business Services for the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation, called “both chic and inviting.” They were supported by a $35,000 cash grant from the Motor City Match program, which they used toward the renovations.
Visit Motor City Match online
to learn more about the program and future grant opportunities for small businesses.
Soul on Ice is located at 8867 Livernois Ave. in Detroit.
