Cannabis, dining, and dance: Detroit club lines up next event, eyes expansion to other cities

What’s happening:
The award-winning and Detroit-based cannabis chef Enid Parham co-founded a new event series earlier this year, one that combines cannabis, multi-course dinners, and the fine arts. It’s called The Apotheculture Club, a roving event that Parham co-founded with artistic director James Blaszko in Detroit, and one that could soon expand to cities throughout the nation.
What it is:
With two events following its launch in March 2023, this latest iteration of The Apotheculture Club will feature a multi-course cannabis-infused dinner from executive chef Enid Parham (a.k.a. Chef Sunflower of LuckyPistil Catering
) amid music and conversation curated by artistic director James Blaszko, most recently and locally renowned as director of Handel’s “Xerxes” at the Detroit Opera. Guests will then be shuttled to the opening night performance of Dance Theatre of Harlem at the Detroit Opera House.
What they’re saying:
“I am excited by the overwhelming response to bring cannabis and performing arts together. I first started my catering ventures with artist showcases and gallery openings. It was cannabis that helped me craft food that matched the level of the artists’ work,” says executive chef Enid Parham.
How it works:
The Apotheculture Club is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21, with dinner at an undisclosed location to be revealed after securing reservations. Mingling begins at 4:30 p.m., with the cannabis-infused multi-course dinner scheduled at 5 p.m. Following dinner, guests will be safely shuttled to the Detroit Opera House for opening night of the Dance Theatre of Harlem performance before being returned to the original location. Reservations must be made via direct messages (DMs) through the @apothecultureclub
Instagram page for $200 per guest.
Growth industry:
While Parham and Blaszko intend to keep The Apotheculture Club rooted in Detroit, the duo also plans to bring their signature events to Portland, Santa Fe, St. Louis, and elsewhere.
What they’re saying:
“After two sold-out events last spring, we’re ready to expand our community and diversify our programming for the 2023/2024 performance season. As a resident of Harlem for the past 11 years, I couldn’t be happier that we’re attending a dance piece made in my neighborhood,” says artistic director James Blaszko.
Visit The Apotheculture Club on Instagram to learn more
.
