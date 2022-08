An increasing need: Nonprofit food providers serving Detroit amid inflation

Brother Gary Wegner, executive director of the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Photo: Nick Hagen.

Free clothing at the Capuchin Services Center in Detroit’s Gratiot Town-Kettering neighborhood. Photo: NIck Hagen.

Photo: Nick Hagen.

Brother Rob Roemer, the director of the Capuchin Services Center, speaks of the challenges the nonprofit faces. Photo: Nick Hagen.

Photo supplied/Forgotten Harvest.

Photo: Supplied/Forgotten Harvest.

Photo: Nick Hagen.