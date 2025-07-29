Detroit chef Jermond Booze to appear on Food Network’s 'Chopped' on July 29

Detroit chef Jermond Booze makes an appearance on Food Network's 'Chopped' which airs on July 29, at 8 p.m. EST. Courtesy photo
Detroit chef and culinary creative Jermond Booze will be featured on an episode of Chopped
, airing Tuesday, July 29, at 8 p.m. EST on the Food Network. Booze filmed the episode earlier this year and is excited to finally share the experience with his community.
To celebrate the premiere, Booze is hosting a private watch party at The LOVE Building (4731 Grand River Ave.) in Detroit’s Core City neighborhood. Although the RSVP list is already full, the event will feature a special menu crafted by Amanda Saab — food blogger, activist, and owner of Amanda’s Plate.
Booze is also the co-founder of Vinyl Tasting
, a music-themed fine dining experience created with Chef Amber Beckem. The pop-up series pairs chef-driven menus with iconic albums, offering a multisensory experience for food and music lovers alike. The next Vinyl Tasting
event takes place Saturday, August 2, at BasBlue (110 E Ferry St.) and will highlight A Tribe Called Quest’s 1993 classic album, Midnight Marauders
.
Supporters are encouraged to tune in and cheer Booze on by watching Chopped
tonight at 8 p.m. EST on cable or streaming platforms.
